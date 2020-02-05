  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh taekwondokas scoop 5 more medals in Turkey

    18:15, 05 February 2020
    Photo: None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners claimed five more medals at the Turkish Open 2020 G1 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bagzhan Kanat and Ilyas Zharylgassypov won gold in the Men’s 48 kg weight category.

    Abdurakhman Maripov (73kg), Zhaniya Amirkhan (52kg) and Kamila Aimukasheva (49kg) hauled silver medals each.

    Nurriza Turarova settled for bronze in Women’s 68 kg weight class.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!