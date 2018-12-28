  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh, Tajik presidents discuss bilateral coop

    14:09, 28 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed the current situation and the prospects of the bilateral cooperation. The heads of state expressed satisfaction over consistent development of the multilateral interaction between Astana and Dushanbe.

    The conversation was initiated by the Tajik side.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!