Kazakh, Tajik presidents discuss bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the current situation and the prospects of the bilateral cooperation. The heads of state expressed satisfaction over consistent development of the multilateral interaction between Astana and Dushanbe.



The conversation was initiated by the Tajik side.