  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tandem propels into Orlando Open semis

    11:14, 20 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2nd-seeded Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan have progressed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Orlando, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Golubev and Nedovyesov stunned Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and of Canada 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the quarterfinal match.

    In the opening round of the Orlando Open doubles event Golubev and Nedovyesov eliminated Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili and American Dennis Novikov,

    The Kazakh duo will next face off with French tandem Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!