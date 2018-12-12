Kazakh team attends RoboCup Asia-Pacific, takes 3rd place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM STEAM RoboClub of Karaganda city has gained the right to participate in the RoboCup Asia-Pacific international competitions.

As a result, the Kazakh team took the third place in RoboCup Junior OnStage category, the Facebook account of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan reads.



The international competitions for young design engineers held since 1993 are aimed at creating autonomous robots to contribute to the scientific research in the sphere of artificial intelligence.



The competitions took place on December 5-7 in Dubai (the UAE) and Kish Island (Iran).



The Kazakh team for the first time ever competed there along with teams from Iran, China, the UAE, Russia, Singapore and the Republic of Korea.