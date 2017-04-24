  • kz
    Kazakh team becomes world’s hand-to-hand fighting champion

    13:28, 24 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh fighters top the medal count with 14 various medals at the World Championship in Moscow.

    Kazakhstan national hand-to-hand fighting team competed in 9 men's and 6 women's weight categories of the World Championship.

    Sagyn Kazbek, Rakhmetulla Satyvaldiyev, Olzhas Abzaliyev and Daniyar Ustembayev won men's golden medals.

    Among women, the medalists are Kymbat Akhmet, Alina Ashimova, Roza Iskarenova and others.

    Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sport International Federation arranged and held the competition.  

     

     

