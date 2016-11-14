  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh team hauls nearly $30,000 at WESG 2016 Asia-Pacific Regional Finals

    10:54, 14 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's K23 won the WESG 2016 Asia-Pacific Regional Finals ahead of the World Electronic Sports Games in Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Kazinform has learnt from hltv.org.

    The Kazakh team consisting of Rustem ‘mou' Telepov , Abay ‘HObbit' Khasenov, Dauren "AdreN" Kystaubayev, Magzhan ‘fANTASTIKA' Temirbolat and Yevgeniy ‘dreaM' Bogatyrev won the top prize worth $29,500 outplaying Chinese rivals - FIVE eSports - 2:0. The Chinese team will take home a $17,700 prize.

    VG.CyberZen, Fire Dragoon, ENZO and Signature teams also earned their spots in the WESG final in Shanghai in December.
    The CS:GO prize fund at the event will total $1,500,000.

    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!