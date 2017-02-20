Kazakh team is 4th in VII Asian Winter Games medal standings

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan stands the fourth in medal count of VIII Asian Winter Games being held in Japanese city of Sapporo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the second day of the Games, the Kazakh team ranks the fourth with a silver medal won by skier Yelena Kolomina who finished the second in women’s 1.4km classic sprint.

South Korea ranks the first with 14 medals – 6 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze ones. Japanese team is the second with 12 medals – 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze. China is the third in the ranking – 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals (9 in total).

Kazakhstani athletes compete in 6 sports at the Games: curling, skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, skating and short-track.

VIII Asian Winter Games in Sapporo will last till February 26 where the athletes will compete in 11 sports for 64 sets of medals.