Kazakh team leads gold medal count at Asian Boxing Championship 2015 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Boxing Championship 2015 in Thailand came to an end yesterday.

This year's championship was notable for sharp tense and high rivalry among the participants. National teams of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - by the way, the strongest ones, - left other teams behind and fought with each other for medals up to the final stage. Kazakhstani team scored the first having won 5 gold medals (Sattybayev, Yelessinov, Niyazymbetov, Levit and Dychko), one silver (Safiullin) and one bronze (Yeraliyev). On October 5 the team will join the world championship in Doha. Olzhas Sattybayev Daniyar Yelessinov Adilbek Niyazymbetov Vasilyi Levit Ivan Dychko Zakir Safiullin Kayrat Yeraliyev