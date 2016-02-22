Kazakh team ranks 1st at 2016 Bangkok Asian Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national wrestling team of Kazakhstan has won the first place at the five-day Asian Wrestling Championships 2016 held in Bangkok, Thailand. The team gathered 167 scores out of possible 240, Kazinform reports citing Press Secretary of Greco-Roman, Free and Female Wrestling Federation Ibiray Dikhanbaiuly.

The Kazakh sportsmen won 17 medals in total, two of them are gold, seven are silver and eight are bronze. Doszhan Kartikov and Daulet Niyazbekov became the champions of Asia in Greco-Roman and free wrestling respectively.

Iranian wrestlers climbed up to the second position with 144 scores and Chinese team occupies the third line with 138 scores.