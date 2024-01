Kazakh team roster for matches vs Montenegro and Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan National Team coaching staff has announced the list of football players invited to the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Montenegro and Poland, according to sports.kz.

Recall that on September 1 our team will face Montenegro at Astana Arena Stadium, and on September 4 it will have a match against Polish team in Warsaw.

The following footballers have been included into the Kazakh team roster:

Goalkeepers: David Loria (FC Irtysh), Stas Pokatilov (FC Kairat), Aleksandr Mokin (FC Astana), Igor Shatskiy (FC Shakhter Karagandy)

Defenders: Dmitri Shomko, Yuriy Logvinenko, Abzal Beisebekov (all from FC Astana); Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Yeldos Akhmetov (all from FC Kairat); Temirlan Yerlanov (FC Ordabasy), Aleksandr Marochkin (FC Okzhetpes), Viktor Dmitrenko (FC Shakhter Karagandy)

Midfielders: Islambek Kuat, Georgy Zhukov (both from FC Kairat); Serikzhan Muzhikov, Askhat Tagybergen (both from FC Astana); Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev, Azat Nurgaliyev (both from FC Ordabasy), Maksat Baizhanov (FC Kaisar), Aslan Darabayev (FC Irtysh)

Forwards: Roman Murtazayev (FC Astana), Bauyrzhan Turysbek (FC Kairat), Alexey Schyotkin (FC Tobol), Sergei Khizhnichenko (FC Shakhter Karagandy).

The reserve list comprises defenders Sergei Maliy (FC Astana), Grigori Sartakov (FC Tobol), Mikhail Gabyshev (FC Shakhter Karagandy) and midfielders Ilya Kalinin (FC Irtysh), Mardan Tolebek (FC Ordabasy). They will be summoned in case of injuries of the other players.

The Kazakhstan vs. Montenegro match will be held on September 1 at 10:00 pm at the Astana Arena Stadium.