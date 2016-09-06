  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh team stands 3rd at II World Nomad Games

    11:08, 06 September 2016
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has won 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) since the start of the Second World Nomad Games in Cholpon-Astana, Kyrgyzstan.

    Russian team ranks the first with 16 medals  - 10 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.  Azerbaijan occupies the second line with 13 medals – 4 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. And Kazakhstan is the third.

    Recall that II World Nomad Games are held this year in Kyrgyzstan from September 3 to 8. The program of the Games includes competitions in 23 ethnic sports and disciplines including horse races, wrestling, martial arts, national games, archery, national types of hunting, traditional intellectual games etc.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Sport Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!