Kazakh team wins 5 medals at Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019
16:24, 01 April 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athletes brought 5 medals from the 1st Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019 tournament held in Kuala-Lumpur, SPORTINFORM reports citing the press service of the National Track-and-Field Federation.
On the first day of the tournament, Ivan Ivanov won a gold medal in shot put with a record result of 19.53m.
High jumper Yaroslava Vislobokova also grabbed a gold medal with a 3.65m result.
Young athlete Sergey Sukhorukov won a bronze medal in 800m running event (1:51.43).
Rinat Kaissarov stands sixth in long jump overall ranking (7.22m).
On the final day of the event, Christina Ovchinnikova was ranked third in high jump and won a bronze medal.
Vadim Levchenkov finished third in 1,500m running competition (4:04:07) and was awarded a bronze medal too.