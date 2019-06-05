Kazakh team wins 6 medals at Asian Grand Prix Series in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first leg of 2019 Asian Grand Prix Series international track-and-field tournament has ended in Chongqing, China, where the Kazakh athletes won six medals, according to Olympic.kz.

Olga Safronova showed the best result in women's 100m race.



Ivan Ivanov (men's shotput), Mikhail Litvin (men's 400m) and Margarita Mukasheva (women's 800m) became gold medalists of the event too.



Nadezhda Dubovitskaya pocketed a silver medal in women's high jumping. Rima Kashafutdinova, Elina Mikhina, Olga Safronova and Svetlana Golendova are in top three in a 4x100m relay race.



Thus, the Kazakh team brought six medals - four gold, one silver and one bronze - from the tournament.