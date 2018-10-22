Kazakh team wins big at NASA Space Apps Challenge in NYC

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A team of young scientists from Kazakhstan won the 1st place in the Best Use of Hardware category at NASA Space Apps Challenge in the U.S. The project was supported by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Kazakh Leader, Kazinform reports.

This year the event brought together 25,000 people from almost 70 countries in the world, including the U.S., China, and India. The final stage of the contest was held in New York on October 19-21.



Timur Ryspekov, Vladislav Polonsky and Anastasia Kleshcheva from Kazakhstan made a presentation of their project which seeks to analyze data from volcanos and asteroids. Their solution is based on the laser beam generator of random numbers. The team has also developed a robot which will collect data near volcanos and on asteroids.



The International Space Apps Challenge is an international mass collaboration focused on space exploration. It involved collaborative problem solving with the purpose of producing relevant open-source solutions to address global needs applicable to both life on Earth and in space.



