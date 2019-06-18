  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh team wins bronze at 2019 Fencing Asian Championships

    14:47, 18 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh fencing team returned from the 2019 Fencing Asian Championships with a bronze medal, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    The team consisting of Elmira Alimzhanova, Ivan Deryabin, Ruslan Kurbanov, and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the South Korean fencers 44:43 in a semi-final.

    Earlier, Ruslan Kurbanov captured a bronze medal in men's individual epee. Women's team which included Aigerim Sarybay, Tamara Pochekutova, Tatyana Prikhodko, and Aibike Khabibullina earned bronze in the sabre event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!