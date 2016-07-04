Kazakh telecom companies' income up in Q1 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's small, medium and large telecommunication companies had a total income of 270 billion Kazakh tenges ($1=338 tenges) in Q1 2016, or 34 billion tenges more than in Q1 2015, said Finprom.kz analytical center July 4.

The lion's share of this growth accounted for small telecommunication enterprises, the income of which rose 26 billion tenges, versus the increase of seven billion tenges in income of medium and large companies.

In Q1 2016, expenditures of the large and medium enterprises increased by 14 billion tenges compared to Q1 2015.

Meanwhile, expenditures of the small enterprises rose by 27 billion tenges in the mentioned period.

Profitability of large telecommunication companies' sales was 16 percent in Q1 2016, as compared to 19 percent in Q1 2015.

Profitability of small enterprises' sales decreased from 14 percent to 7 percent in the mentioned period.

Source: Trend.az