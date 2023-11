ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tenge has strengthened against the US dollar by 3.6% since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The official exchange rate of tenge was 327.66 KZT/$1 at the end of April, strengthening by 4.6%.

The maximum rate of Kazakhstan's national currency during April was observed at 327.66 KZT/1$, the minimum rate - at 345.52 KZT/1$.