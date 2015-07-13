Kazakh tennis player 21 spots up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has climbed 21 spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Vesti.kz reports.

Putintseva is currently ranked 74th in the world thanks to her impressive performance at the ITF tournament in Contrexewville, France where she reached the final and the 2015 Wimbledon Championship, Great Britain. Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas also improved her standing by moving from №34 to №33. Unlike Putintseva and Diyas, another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova slid 30 spots down to №109. Serena Williams who just won the Wimbledon 2015 title rules the WTA rankings with 13,161 points. Russian Maria Sharapova returned to the second spot after advancing to the semifinals of Wimbledon. Simona Halep of Romania rounds out the top 3.