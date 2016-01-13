  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player advances in 2016 Australian Open qualification

    12:05, 13 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The qualifying round of the Men's Singles event of the 2016 Australian Open has kicked off in Melbourne this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first round of the qualification Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov outclassed Turkish tennis player Marsel Ilhan in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
    Nedovyesov hit five aces and made no double faults, whereas Ilhan served four aces and made five double faults.
    Nedovyesov goes to the next round where he is set to play Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!