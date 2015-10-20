Kazakh tennis player advances in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the ITF tennis tournament in Suzhou, China with the prize fund of $50,000, according to Sports.kz.

In the first-round match the top seed Putintseva outclassed Chantal Skamlova from Slovakia in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

Putintseva advances to the second round where she will play against Chinese wild card Yan Wang.

It is worth mentioning that world №84 Putintseva is ranked 342 spots higher than Wang.