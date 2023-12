ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the Hong Kong Tennis Open tournament, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match world №85 Shvedova had no problem eliminating Aussie Jarmila Gaidosova 6:4, 6:4. In the second round Shvedova will face the winner of Kateryna Kozlova and Alize Cornet match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $227,000.