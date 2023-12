ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev has advanced to the second round of the Aspria Tennis Cup 2015 in Milan, Italy, Sports.kz reports.

The 5th-seeded Golubev routed Italian Pietro Licciardi in two straight sets 7:6, 6:1.

In the second-round match the 27-year-old Golubev will face off with the winner of Flavio Cipolla vs. Gianluigi Quinzi match.