    Kazakh tennis player advances in Moscow

    07:45, 21 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin had no troubles advancing to the second round of the Kremlin Cup by Bank of Moscow in Russia on Tuesday, ATP's official website says.

    World №61 Kukushkin needed 1h 15 min to upset Russian wild card Andrey Rublev in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Kukushkin will face another Russian tennis player Andrey Kuznetsov next. The latter also breezed into the second round by beating Radu Albot from Moldova 6-4, 6-2.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
