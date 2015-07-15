Kazakh tennis player advances in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the WTA Collector Swedish Open 2015 in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

In the opening match the 20-year-old Putintseva eliminated the 8th-seed of the tournament Tatjana Maria of Germany. The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 22 minutes to beat the 27-year-old Maria in two straight sets 6-4, 6-1. It is worth mentioning that the German tennis player is ranked 12 spots higher than Putintseva in the WTA rankings. Next up for Putintseva is French Alize Lim who defeated Lourdes Dominguez-Lino from Spain.