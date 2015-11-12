Kazakh tennis player advances in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has reached the quarterfinals of the EA Hua Hin WTA 125 Series presented by Singha in Hua Hin, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA's official website.

The fourth-seeded Shvedova eliminated Liu Chang from China. The Kazakhstani won the match in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in 1h 51min. In the quarterfinal match Shvedova will play against the winner of Japanese Kurumi Nara and Chinese Ying-ying Duan second-round match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.