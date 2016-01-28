Kazakh tennis player advances in Tunisia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has reached the second round of the ITF's Tunisia F3 Futures tournament in Hammamet, Tunisia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Popko defeated Hugo Daubias from France in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

In the next round Popko will face another French athlete Tak Khunn Wang who routed his fellow countryman Kristijan Mesaros in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $10,000.