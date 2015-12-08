Kazakh tennis player advances in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has advanced to the second round of the ITF tournament GD Tennis Futures in Turkey with the prize fund of $10,000, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening round the 2nd seed Popko outplayed Lithuanian Tadas Babelis in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. In the second-round match Popko will face the winner of Jakob Johansson-Holm and Mihaita Daniel Damian match. The tournament is set to run in Antalya until December 13.