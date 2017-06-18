Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik successfully starts in Halle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has won at the qualification start in Halle, Sports.kz reports.

During the 1st round of the qualification tournament in Halle, Russian Andrey Kuznetsov lost to the representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik scoring 6:2, 4:6 and 4:6.

The players spent 1 hour and 27 minutes on the court. The 26-year-old native of Tula, who ranks 79th in ATP, hit one ace and made two double faults. As to his opponent, he managed to hit 10 winners making 7 double faults. Each of the tennis players had two breaks.

To get through to the main draw, Bublik will compete with the German Maximilian Marterer, who defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in two tie-breaks.