    Kazakh tennis player breezes into Memphis Open 2nd round

    09:08, 09 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the second round of the 2016 Memphis Open with the prize fund of $693,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin confidently beat Italian Luca Vanni in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round.
    Next he will face world №53 Denis Kudla of the U.S. who eliminated another American Rajeev Ram 6-4, 6-2.
    It is worth mentioning that Kudla is ranked 40 spots higher than Kukushkin in the latest ATP rankings.
    The Memphis Open that will run from February 6-14, 2016 is held at the Racuet Club of Memphis, the only private club in the world to host a professional men's and women's combined indoor event.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
