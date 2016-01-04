Kazakh tennis player breezes into Round 2 at Shenzhen Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest-ranked female tennis player Zarina Diyas has strolled into the second round of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China today, Sports.kz reports.

The 22-year-old Diyas needed 1h 26 min to defeat Chinese Kai-Lin Zhang in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

In the second round Diyas will play against the winner of Andreea Mitu vs. Katerina Siniakova match.

Another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Yaroslava Shvedova is set to face off with Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the first-round match on January 5.

The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $500,000.