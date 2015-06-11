Kazakh tennis player breezes into Topshelf Open quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova has advanced to the quarterfinal of WTA's Topshelf Open in Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands with the prize fund of $250,000, Vesti.kz reports.

In the second-round match world №76 Shvedova toppled Marina Erakovic from New Zealand in two straight sets 6:4, 6:4. The Kazakhstani athlete needed 1h 14 min and three aces to send Erakovic packing. Her quarterfinal opponent Camila Giorgi of Italy outplayed Dutch Michaella Krajicek in three sets in their respective second-round clash.

Recall that Yaroslava Shvedova eliminated the top seed Eugenie Bouchard in Round 1.