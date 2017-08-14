Kazakh tennis player Bublik wins ATP Challenger in Aptos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik won the Nordic Naturals Challenger presented by Santa Cruz County Bank in Aptos, CA, the USA, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the final of the ATP Challenger the 20-year-old Bublik routed British qualifier Liam Broady in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.



Mind you, the Kazakhstani defeated more experienced Aussie Sam Groth in the semifinals.



The prize fund of the tournament totaled $100,000.