Kazakh tennis player crashes out of Connecticut Open 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva was eliminated in the first round of the Connecticut Open 2015 in the U.S.

Qualifier Putintseva was edged out by Alize Cornet of France in three sets in the opening match. The French athlete needed 1 hour 38 minutes and two aces to stun Putintseva 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. The first time Cornet and Putintseva played in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, the French was victorious as well. Up next for Cornet is Polish Agnieszka Radwanska who stunned American Coco Vandeweghe in two straight sets 6-0, 6-2. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $750,000. Source: protennislive.com.