Kazakh tennis player crashes out of WTA&#39;s top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas is out of the top 50 players of the updated WTA rankings, Sports.kz reports.The 21-year-old Diyas tumbled to №54, losing nine spots in just one week.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva slid four spots down to №83. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, slightly improved her standings moving one spot up to №85. American Serena Williams still leads the rankings. Simona Halep of Romania is ranked second. Russia's Maria Sharapova rounds out the top 3 of the rankings. It is worth mentioning that Garbine Muguruza of Spain rose to №4 after winning the biggest WTA title of her career at the China Open.