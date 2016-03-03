Kazakh tennis player Diyas dumped out of BMW Malaysian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas failed to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Malaysian Open 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Diyas lost to world №190 Lin Zhu, who is ranked almost 100 spots lower in the WTA rankings. The Chinese routed Diyas in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 taking their head2head rivalry to 1:1.

Zhu will face another Chinese athlete Qiang Wang in the quarterfinals of the tournament with the prize fund of $226,750.

Recall that Zarina Diyas had a successful start at the tournament by eliminating world №42 Annika Beck from Germany in straight sets.