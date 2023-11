ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has reached the semifinal of the ITF tournament in Fukuoka, Japan with the prize fund of $60,000, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

2nd-seed Diyas stunned Russian Ksenia Lykina in straight sets 6-0, 6-4. The opponents spent 1 hour 4 minutes on court.



In the semis Diyas will face Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.