Kazakh tennis player Diyas losses two positions in top 100 WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the past week Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas lost two positions in top 100 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, according to spots.kz.

Currently Z.Diyas is the best representative of Kazakhstan in the ranking. She occupies 34th position. Yaroslava Shvedova, also included in top 100, rose by six lines and reached 70 position. Yulia Putintseva remained at 93th position. American Serena Williams tops the list of singles, the second place is engaged by Czech Petra Kvitova, the third - Romanian Simona Halep.