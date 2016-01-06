Kazakh tennis player Diyas stunned at 2016 Shenzhen Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas has crashed out of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Czech Katerina Siniakova eliminated Diyas in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Siniakova is set to vie against Anna-Lena Friedsam from Germany in the quarterfinals.

Recall that another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also left the tournament after losing the opener to Estonian Annet Kontaveit.