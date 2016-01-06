  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player Diyas stunned at 2016 Shenzhen Open

    15:08, 06 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas has crashed out of the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the second-round match Czech Katerina Siniakova eliminated Diyas in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.
    Siniakova is set to vie against Anna-Lena Friedsam from Germany in the quarterfinals.
    Recall that another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also left the tournament after losing the opener to Estonian Annet Kontaveit.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!