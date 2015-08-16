  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player Diyas to face Venus Williams in Cincinnati

    16:29, 16 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cincinnati Open 2015, the hardcourt warm-up event for the US Open, will start tomorrow, August 17, Vesti.kz reports.

    Two representatives of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva have reached the finals of the qualification round. Tonight Shvedova and Putintseva will fight for the right to play in women's singles draw against Colombian Mariana Duque-Marino and Japanese Kurumi Nara respectively. In the opening round Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas will face off with American Venus Williams. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,4 million.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!