Kazakh tennis player Diyas to face Venus Williams in Cincinnati

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cincinnati Open 2015, the hardcourt warm-up event for the US Open, will start tomorrow, August 17, Vesti.kz reports.

Two representatives of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva have reached the finals of the qualification round. Tonight Shvedova and Putintseva will fight for the right to play in women's singles draw against Colombian Mariana Duque-Marino and Japanese Kurumi Nara respectively. In the opening round Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas will face off with American Venus Williams. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2,4 million.