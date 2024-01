ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan has reached the semifinals of the 2018 Bangkok Challenger in Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match world №260 Nedovyesov routed Czech Zdeněk Kolář in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.



In the semis the Kazakhstani will face German tennis player Mats Moraing.