ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the WTA Collector Swedish Open 2015 in Bastad, Sweden, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

In the semifinal match world №74 Putintseva succumbed to Johanna Larsson of Sweden in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

The host needed 1 hour 21 minutes to send Putintseva packing. Larsson will face German Mona Barthel in final match of the tournament.