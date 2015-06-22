  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh tennis player eliminated in Eastbourne opener

    15:00, 22 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas was unable to advance to the second round of the WTA Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain with the prize fund of $665,900, Vesti.kz says.

    In the first-round match Diyas was stunned by world's №139 Johanna Konta in two straight sets 6:3, 6:2. The British athlete needed 1h 15min to complete the match. Up next for Konta is Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!