Kazakh tennis player falls to Jeremy Chardy in Sydney

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has been eliminated from the Apia International Sydney by Jeremy Chardy this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin went down 6-2, 6-3 to world №31 Chardy suffering his first loss to the 28-year-old French.

It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani was victorious in the first two encounters with Chardy winning two matches back in 2010.

After toppling Kukushkin, Chardy progresses to the second round where he will play against the winner of Spaniard Inigo Cervantes vs. Aussie wildcard James Duckworth opener.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $400,000.