Kazakh tennis player getting closer to ATP top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin jumped 10 spots up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Presently, the 29-year-old Kukushkin is ranked 116th in the world.



Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, 20, also improved his standing moving six spots up to №128.



Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan slid seven spots down to №200 of the rankings.



British tennis star Andy Murray still dominates the ATP rankings. After winning 2017 Roland Garros, Spaniard Rafael Nadal remains second in the rankings. Swiss Stan Wawrinka rounds out the top 3.