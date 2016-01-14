Kazakh tennis player Golubev out of 2016 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №203 Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan failed to advance in the qualification round of the 2016 Australia Open in Melbourne on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the AO's official website.

In the first round of the Men's Singles qualification Golubev, 28, was stunned by world №132 Konstantin Kravchuk from Russia in a three-set match 7-6, 6-7, 2-6.

Both tennis players made four double faults. The 30-year-old Kravchuk hit 14 (!) aces, whereas Golubev served six.

Next up for the Russian tennis player is Chinese Yan Bai who routed American Connor Smith in two sets 6-2, 6-3.