ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev has crashed out of the first round of the qualification of the BMW Open in Munich, Germany today.

The 2nd-seed Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands eliminated Golubev in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

It is worth mentioning that world №188 Golubev is ranked 55 spots lower than Sijsling.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €520,000.

Source: ATP