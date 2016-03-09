Kazakh tennis player Golubev progresses in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the RC Hotel Open 2016 in Jonkoping, Sweden on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from ATP's official website.

The 28-year-old Golubev won the opening match by eliminating world №122 Nikola Mektic of Croatia in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Next Golubev will face off with the winner of Isak Arvidsson of Sweden and Dustin Brown of Germany first-round match.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan lost to Serbia 2-3 in the Davis Cup World Group First Round last week.