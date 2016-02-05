  • kz
    Kazakh tennis player Golubev reaches ATP Challenger semis in Australia

    19:03, 05 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has breezed into the semifinals of the ATP Challenger - 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia by eliminating local tennis player, according to ATP's official website.

    The 8th-seeded Golubev toppled Aussie Matthew Barton in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
    In the semifinal-match he will play against another Aussie Luke Saville who is seeded 7th at the tournament.
    The prize fund of the tournament is $75,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
