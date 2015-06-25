Kazakh tennis player into Wimbledon qualification final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has advanced to the finals of the qualification round of the Wimbledon 2015 Championships in London, Great Britain, Sports.kz says.

In the second round of gentlemen's qualification singles he edged out Jason Kubler from Australia in three sets 3:6, 6:3, 6:4.

In the final match of the qualification round Nedovyesov will play against Belgian Yannick Mertens.

The main action at the tournament will start on the 29th of June and is due to last through the 12th of July.