    Kazakh tennis player into Wimbledon singles main draw

    20:39, 25 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has reached the 2015 Wimbledon main draw in London, Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

    On June 25 Nedovyesov defeated Yannick Mertens of Belgium in three sets 7:6, 6:3, 6:4 in the final qualifying round. The Kazakhstani needed almost two hours to eliminate Mertens and take their head-to-head rivalry to 2:0. The main action at the tournament will start on the 29th of June and is due to last through the 12th of July.

    Sport News
